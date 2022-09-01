Leeds sign forward Gnonto

Leeds have confirmed the signing of forward Wilfried Gnonto on an undisclosed fee.

The Italian international joins the Whites from Swiss Super League champions FC Zurich on a five-year deal.

He becomes the club’s ninth signing of the summer, following the arrivals of Brenden Aaronson, Tyler Adams, Darko Gyabi, Rasmus Kristensen, Sonny Perkins, Joel Robles, Marc Roca and Luis Sinisterra.