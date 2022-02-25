Lawro's predictions: West Ham v Wolves
Mark Lawrenson takes on Feeder bassist and Chelsea fan Taka in the latest round of Premier League predictions.
Lawro's prediction: 2-1
Wolves are always tough to beat but they played on Thursday which will help West Ham, who have had a full week off to prepare for this.
The Hammers need a win too, after two draws in a row. Those weren't bad results in isolation but if they want to maintain their challenge for fourth place, then they can't afford to drop any more points this weekend.
Taka's prediction: 2-2
I've really enjoyed watching both teams this season, they both have lots of exciting players.
