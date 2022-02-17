Sean Dyche has described being a football manager as a "very rare job" because "people actually tell you what you're doing wrong".

Dyche, who started his managerial career at Watford in 2012, spoke to the media about dealing with the pressure of the job and how important it is for managers to also have a work-life balance.

"I think with more experience and age, you find a better balance in what you do," he said. "But wins make everything around you in your life feel better."

On switching off, he added: "I'm not too bad at it now but as a player I was obsessed with watching football every minute of the day.

"Now as a manager in order to stay hungry for it, I've learned to calm it down and take some form of a respite. But it is always there in your mind, of course.

"It's a very rare job where people actually tell you what you're doing wrong.

"I don't tell the doctor, the plumber or the electrician what's wrong. I ask them but not tell them.

"Burnley fans are good at telling me the positives as well as the negatives. But because people are so involved, it becomes part of your life and a part of your responsibility."