This is the first European meeting between Eintracht Frankfurt and Tottenham since the quarter-finals of the 1981-82 Cup Winners’ Cup, with Spurs winning 3-2 on aggregate.

Tottenham have lost their past four Champions League matches against German opposition by an aggregate score of 14-3, losing twice to Bayern Munich (7-2 and 3-1) and twice to RB Leipzig (1-0 and 3-0).

Spurs have lost four of their past five Champions League matches, as many as in their previous 16 (W9 D3 L4). They’ve also lost their past three away games in the competition, against Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig in 2019-20 and Sporting Lisbon in their most recent outing.

Tottenham failed to score against Sporting on matchday two (2-0 defeat) - only once before have they gone consecutive games in the group stage of the Champions League without finding the net – between October and November 2016 under Mauricio Pochettino, in back-to-back games versus Bayer Leverkusen.