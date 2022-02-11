Vieira on Zaha, Eriksen and form
Alex Howell, BBC Sport
Crystal Palace play Brentford away next in the Premier League. The Eagles have only won one game away from home all season, and that was a shock win at Manchester City.
Here are the key lines from Patrick Vieira's news conference:
Vieira only gave an update on one player's fitness and that was Nathan Ferguson. Ferguson, who has been out with a long-term Achilles injury, was nearing a return to the first team, but has suffered a hamstring injury which will keep him out for another five to six weeks.
Wilfried Zaha scored a great goal against Norwich and Vieira was asked about the future of a player whose contract expires at the end of next season: "He's under contract so that means he is happy to wear the shirt and perform well. I think what's good for him is to have players around him taking responsibility to take pressure off his shoulders. We have players who can score goals and deliver. The positive is having a team performance, it allows him to express himself."
Asked about Brentford midfielder Christian Eriksen's comeback to football, Vieira said: "It is a happy story. To see him back on the field, training and playing games is something we can all enjoy."
Palace haven't won a league game in 2022 and when asked about a lack of victories, Vieira said: "We have a really clear idea of how we want to play the game. We played at times some good football, but it is not enough. We need to win those games, especially when we play well. This is something we have to improve."