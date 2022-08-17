Ian Kennedy, BBC Radio Merseyside

The transfer window still has a couple of weeks to run but for Everton, time is of the essence as Frank Lampard tries to bolster his squad.

Whether Anthony Gordon remains at Goodison is the hot topic, with Chelsea seemingly determined to take him to Stamford Bridge.

Everton don’t want to sell, but is there a price at which it be becomes difficult to turn down? In an ideal world Gordon stays and reinforcements come in. We await developments.

It feels like it could be a big week. Idrissa Gueye has long been tipped to return to the club and a deal with PSG is rumoured to be close.

His arrival would certainly strengthen the midfield, especially with recent signing Amadou Onana already looking a real prospect.

And of course everyone knows Everton need strikers. The Blues have been linked with Neal Maupay but Dele Alli may be off to Besiktas, so there'll be possible incomings and outgoings before Nottingham Forest arrive on Saturday.