Nottingham Forest: Ben Dore, Dore on Tour, external

Djed Spence had a huge impact last season while on loan from Middlesbrough.

The fans loved him, he fitted in well with the team and he was a focal point of big-club interest based on his performances for Forest.

If he had chosen to sign permanently for us, that would probably have continued, but he made it clear early on that he was only interested in going to Tottenham. Forest moved on quickly to other targets and we got Neco Williams, who is looking like he was probably a better acquisition.

Having said that, after the play-off final win, we would have been really happy for Djed to have signed for us. But it was not to be and now he has to fight for his place in the Spurs squad each week.

Tottenham: Anna Howells, Spurs XY, external

I can see why someone would believe Spence would have been better off signing for Forest, but let me outline why the move to Spurs is better.

Spence played on loan for Forest last season, won lots of accolades and helped get them into the Premier League. He also did himself no harm in the eyes of Tottenham fans when Forest beat Arsenal in the FA Cup.

However, according to Middlesbrough boss Chris Wilder, Forest showed no interest in signing him and Tottenham "were the only show in town" for the player.

I don't think it gets much better than Spurs: living in London, playing for and training with a team in the Champions League, learning from the likes of Ivan Perisic and being managed by Antonio Conte.

Spence is yet to make his debut - but, at 22, he has age on his side, plus the speed and strength that Conte likes in his wing-backs. When he was signed, the Italian said: "This player is young but he showed he can become a good, important player for us."

If he puts in the work, Spence can become Conte's first-choice right wing-back in a year or so, fully justifying his decision to join Spurs.

