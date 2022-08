Manchester United are set to complete the signing of Ajax forward Antony, 22, within the next week, after reportedly agreeing personal terms with the Brazil international. (Sun), external

United are also planning a bid for Newcastle's French winger Allan Saint-Maximin, 25. (Media Foot - in French), external

Meanwhile, officials from Old Trafford are set to travel to Barcelona in a last effort to sign 25-year-old Dutch midfielder Frenkie de Jong before the transfer window closes. (De Telegraaf via Mail), external

