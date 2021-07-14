Shaw gets your vote for Euro 2020 team of the tournament
He might not have been included in Uefa's team of Euro 2020, but Manchester United's Luke Shaw has got your vote for BBC Sport's team of the tournament.
The left-back made six starts for England and scored the opening goal in the final defeat against Italy.
Shaw was selected by 48% of users, with Manchester City's Kyle Walker chosen at right-back.
United captain Harry Maguire missed out, being selected in 25% of your teams, despite making the official Uefa team of Euro 2020.
See who else made the team and there's still time to choose your best XI