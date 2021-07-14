He might not have been included in Uefa's team of Euro 2020, but Manchester United's Luke Shaw has got your vote for BBC Sport's team of the tournament.

The left-back made six starts for England and scored the opening goal in the final defeat against Italy.

Shaw was selected by 48% of users, with Manchester City's Kyle Walker chosen at right-back.

United captain Harry Maguire missed out, being selected in 25% of your teams, despite making the official Uefa team of Euro 2020.

