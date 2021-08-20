Team news: Aston Villa v Newcastle

Aston Villa forward Ollie Watkins hasn't recovered from a knee injury, while Bertrand Traore faces several weeks out with a hamstring problem.

Midfielders Morgan Sanson and Douglas Luiz could be involved, although the latter only recently returned from the Olympics and is unlikely to start.

Newcastle are without Jonjo Shelvey, who has a fresh calf injury, but Joe Willock is available after completing his permanent move late last week.

Freddie Woodman will start in goal.

Martin Dubravka is still out with a foot injury and Karl Darlow has yet to overcome the effects of Covid-19.

