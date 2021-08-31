The inner workings of transfer deadline day

Saha:

It was a good move. I had a moment where something was broken with Everton. Some attitudes towards me weren't right, so I felt it was time for something different. I went to a club on an exciting trajectory.

There is a tendency for clubs or advisors to wait until the last moment of the transfer window to get a bit more pressure and leverage. Sometimes you hear about the possibility a month or two before, but it takes a while for it to become more concrete.

At the last moment I needed to drive down to London to do my medical. My knees have always been an issue in my career, but everything went through OK.

My family were still in Manchester and leaving them behind was a bit difficult. I discussed it with my partner at the time. It's an opportunity but it's not easy because you don't get to see the people you care about.

The career is so short that you have to do what you have to do, but it's mainly about respect and balance. It's about making sure that everyone can find their happiness.