Man Utd 5-1 Leeds: Solskjaer reaction

Manchester United manager Ole Gunner Solskjaer, speaking to BBC Match of the Day: "It creates and sets the mood when you see the fans driving to the stadium. You get the butterflies again. Suddenly it’s a game that matters. We felt extra responsibility because it’s been so long without them. They mean so much to us. To have that love from the fans is so important."

On United's performance: "I couldn’t have asked for more. You’re always a bit worried before the first game - fitness-wise have we done enough? Tactics-wise? The sessions have been geared just to this game. It’s been a fantastic day."

On his squad: "I’m very happy with the status at the moment. We waited for Raphael [Varane] to get everything sorted. That meant a lot to the fans, and Jadon [Sancho] will get better and better. We’ve got a few more coming back, so good times."