Your deadline day hopes for United

It's the final day of the transfer window and we've been asking for your thoughts on Manchester United so far and if you're hoping for any last-minute moves from Ralf Rangnick.

Josh: We need a new central defensive midfielder (Rice would be my first choice or Kalvin Phillips). At centre-back I'd go for youth in Dayot Upamecano or put a lot of money in to get De Ligt or Pau Torres. Also I'd look into a striker as the ones we have are basically pensioners.

David: If certain players like Pogba, Lingard, Jones, Mata won't either sign new contracts or are surplus to requirements they should not be considered for a place in the squad, let alone the team. Give the youngsters a run like Fergie did.

Steven: We need another striker now Martial has gone out on loan, a central defensive midfielder, a playmaker, midfielder, and a centre-back. Let Lingard and Van de Beek go out on loan if they're not going to play them and sort Pogba's contract out or get rid - it is a distraction for the team.

Rory: They need a midfielder who has the correct mentality for United. The issue with the squad is they don’t share the same mentality. They don’t gel as a team. Like classic teams in the past all were bought as they had the same mentality which filtered into the squad. Someone like Rice could work and replacing for a younger Cavani is ideal. Ronaldo gone.

