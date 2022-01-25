Norman Riley, True Faith NUFC fanzine and podcast, external

Newcastle United won their second game of the season with a battling display away at Leeds. Although Leeds might have looked the more dangerous side for most of the first half, Newcastle’s confidence grew as the game wore on and, after scoring, looked more likely to get a second than concede an equaliser.

Fabian Schar and Martin Dubravka put in huge performances, while substitute Javier Manquillo nullified Raphinha’s threat and changed Newcastle’s dynamic on the left. His superb run won the free-kick from which Jonjo Shelvey scored the winner. Eddie Howe’s decision to bring Joe Willock into the starting XI was excellent as his energy and ability to move around the pitch rapidly was vital against a fit Leeds side who do not slow up.

The win is a huge psychological lift. Coming after the demoralising draw at home to Watford, which left many of us convinced relegation was certain, the win lifted Newcastle to third bottom, only one point behind 17th-placed Norwich with two games in hand.

Even better is that we now have the opportunity to move within one point of fifth-bottom Everton should Howe’s lads manage to beat the currently managerless and faltering Toffees in the first game back after the Premier League’s winter mini-break.