The introduction of rail seating to allow standing at Premier League grounds "will have consequences" according to Trevor Hicks, whose two daughters died at Hillsborough.

Hicks was speaking on The Sports Desk podcast after the Sports Grounds Safety Authority (SGSA) launched its safe standing trial at Chelsea this week.

Tottenham, Manchester City, Manchester United and Cardiff are also involved in the pilot for the rest of the season.

"I accept this standing is safer than the rusty old barriers that collapsed when people pressed on them," said Hicks. "But my biggest fear is that this decision has adverse consequences for crowd safety.

"One death is a disaster and I'm worried about the drip-drip effect. We saw with fan behaviour last year at Wembley there are occasions where things get out of control.

"I just hope I'm wrong."

Ken Scott, lead inspector for SGSA, told the podcast he was really pleased with how the first games had gone and that a long time had been spent developing the plans.

Listen to the full discussion on safe standing on BBC Sounds