Klopp on defensive issues, Porto & Jota
- Published
Mike Hughes, BBC Radio Merseyside
Jurgen Klopp has been speaking before Liverpool travel to Porto for their Champions League group game on Tuesday.
Here are the key lines from the Reds boss:
Defensive frailties at Brentford on Saturday are "not that much of a concern", according to Klopp. "I don’t think we should make these things bigger than they are, but we have to show a reaction, for sure";
Porto are a "different team to Brentford", which means Liverpool will have to adapt. "But they will go direct as well and go for second balls";
A previous good record against Porto in Champions League is "not an advantage at all". The Reds beat Porto over two quarter-final legs in 2018-19. "We’re not thinking about the last two games we played there. We’re thinking about this game”;
Diogo Jota is an "exceptional player" and has "improved" the Liverpool side. "He is a really strong personality, even for his young age he is a really mature man, so that makes it really enjoyable to work with him".