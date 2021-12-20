Tottenham 2-2 Liverpool: The pick of the stats

Spurs have won just one of their last 18 Premier League games against Liverpool (drawn five, lost 12), with this match only the fourth time in that run they've gone ahead in a game.

Liverpool scored their 50th Premier League goal of the season in what is their 18th match – it is the quickest they have ever scored 50 goals in a top-flight season.

Diogo Jota has scored six headers for Liverpool in the Premier League – since the start of last season, only Dominic Calvert-Lewin (8) and Christian Benteke (7) have more headed goals in the competition.