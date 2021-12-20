Tottenham are out of the Europa Conference League after Uefa ruled they forfeited their final match against Rennes and we've asked for your reaction to the decision.

Here are some of your thoughts:

Alan T: Absolutely fantastic news! Spurs out of that Mickey Mouse cup. Fourth place in the league is the target now.

Mark: The Europa Conference League was a great chance to win a long overdue trophy. No elite clubs in it. Yes, a fixture pile-up, but a great opportunity missed for silverware and to get a winning mentality back.

Andy: As a Spurs fan, it feels like being thrown out of a nightclub I didn't want to go to in the first place.

Raj: I'm absolutely delighted that Spurs are out of the Europa Conference League. We can now focus on more important fixtures domestically to aim to qualify for Champions League football and try and actually win a trophy.