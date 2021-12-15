Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta to BT Sport: "Really pleased with the performance, the quality, the energy, the passion and the crowd. We had some really good moments. It was a really difficult team to play against. They have a lot of solutions and are a threat in many, many ways. I think we controlled them pretty well so credit to the boys.

"It was a big game for us to obviously have the capacity to go above them and move fourth. It was a statement. We had been pretty strong at home so we needed to put a good performance in against a good team and I think we did that."