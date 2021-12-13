Manchester City and England forward Raheem Sterling is the sole footballing representative in the six-person shortlist for the 2021 BBC Sports Personality of the Year award.

Sterling helped City win the Premier League and reach the Champions League final, before scoring three goals during England's run to the Euro 2020 final.

The 27-year-old is up against:

Tom Daley (diving)

Tyson Fury (boxing)

Adam Peaty (swimming)

Emma Raducanu (tennis)

Dame Sarah Storey (Paralympic cycling)

Sports Personality of the Year will take place on Sunday at MediaCity, Salford. The show will be live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and across the BBC Sport website.

