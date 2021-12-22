Manchester United visit Newcastle United in the Premier League on Monday, but who will make it into Ralf Rangnick's starting XI?

How will the players react after 16 days without a fixture? And who gives Rangnick the best chance of making it three Premier League wins out of three?

It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the boss to pick or the one you THINK he will.

Either way, it's time to choose your Red Devils team to face Newcastle