Former Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe would be an ideal managerial appointment for Newcastle, says ex-England striker Dion Dublin.

With preferred choice Unai Emery rejecting the Magpies' advances and opting to remain at Villarreal, Howe is seen as the frontrunner to succeed Steve Bruce at St James' Park.

"Eddie Howe has good stock in the footballing world, in footballing circles," said Dublin.

"He plays good stuff and he coaches very well. The players that play underneath him seem to enjoy playing for him.

"If they were to get Eddie, I don’t think it is a bad thing at all. It would be a very good appointment."

