Antonio continues to shine

West Ham striker Michail Antonio scored his sixth Premier League goal of the season in Sunday's win over Tottenham.

Antonio, 31, has been used as a full-back and winger during his career before being deployed as West Ham's main striker in recent seasons.

"He is putting in the kind of performances that, for someone who has been converted to a striker, he is pretty difficult to deal with," former Arsenal and West Ham striker Ian Wright told Match of the Day 2.

"Romero couldn't deal with him all day.

"He is making a real good fist of it. For someone who has played in so many positions he is really good at the centre forward stuff."

