Smith can leave Villa with his head held high

Phil McNulty, BBC Sport

Dean Smith can leave Aston Villa with his head held high after taking his boyhood club back into the Premier League and establishing them there but growing expectations, big ambitions and five straight defeats brought his reign to an end.

Villa sold talisman Jack Grealish to Manchester City for £100m but the money was reinvested in club record signing Emiliano Buendia from Norwich City, as well as Danny Ings and Leon Bailey from Southampton and Bayer Leverkusen respectively.

Grealish was always going to be missed but Villa's hierarchy were hoping the new faces would allow them to build on last season's 11th place.

Smith has had bad luck with injuries to players like Ings and Bailey but the 1-0 win at Manchester United proved to be a false dawn and Villa decided it was time for action after the defeat at Southampton.

It will be a desperate personal blow to Smith, with the 50-year-old fulfilling a dream when he left Brentford for Villa Park in 2018.