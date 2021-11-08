'West Ham revival all down to Moyes'

David Moyes' positive impact at West Ham goes "all the way through the club" as their fine start to the season continues, says Hammers fan Hannah Cassap.

West Ham are up to third in the Premier League after Sunday's win over Liverpool and have already secured their place in the knockout stages of the Europa League with two games to spare.

"It’s a strange time to be a West Ham fan to be honest because we are not used to winning so much," Cassap told BBC Radio 5 Live Breakfast.

"And it is down to David Moyes. It’s all come from him and it goes all the way through the club. Even the U23s are doing well, the women’s side too.

"So there has been a change in the dressing room and the club. It's showing now and paying off."

