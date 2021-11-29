Arsenal 2–0 Newcastle: The pick of the stats
Arsenal have never lost a Premier League home game against the side starting the day bottom of the table (won 16, drawn six), winning the last nine in a row by an aggregate score of 25-2.
Newcastle United have become the sixth different team to fail to win any of their opening 13 games to a Premier League season, with four of the previous five sides suffering relegation (Derby in 2000-01 survived).
Meanwhile, Arsenal have won seven consecutive competitive games against an opponent without conceding a single goal for the first time in their history.