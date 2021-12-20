Tottenham Hotspur's 2-2 draw with Liverpool was a "big missed opportunity", according to former West Ham midfielder Nigel Reo-Coker.

Jurgen Klopp's side were held in a thrilling game at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast, Reo-Coker said: "For a club of their size and stature, this was a big missed opportunity for them as Liverpool were there for the taking.

"They had so many chances, particularly early in the game, and players of the quality of Dele Alli and Harry Kane should be putting them in the back of the net.

"You have to be a lot more clinical and ruthless against teams like Liverpool."

EA presenter Nubaid Haroon agreed, praising the defensive organisation of Conte's side against the Premier League's top scorers.

"They will be gutted that Liverpool's first goal came out of nothing," he said. "Ben Davies did a really good job on Mohamed Salah to suck the life out of where he wants to go.

"They got the meat of the job done but couldn't kill it off."

