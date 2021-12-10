Lage on injuries, January transfers, and Man City
Bruno Lage has been speaking to the media before Wolves travel to Manchester City on Saturday.
Here is what he had to say:
Conor Coady, Fernando Marcal and Rayan Ait-Nouri are fit to play, while Willy Boly has returned to training this week and will travel to the game.
Lage confirmed there have been no new positive Covid-19 cases. Daniel Podence and Marcal were self-isolating recently, but both players have trained this week.
Lage has been concerned about the size of his squad since the start of the season and wants new players "to manage better the squad we have".
If no new players are brought in, Lage said: "In the end it will cost points, which is very important for us. It can define the goals for the end of the season."
On facing Manchester City, Lage said: "In the Premier League every game is a challenge. It's a big opportunity for us to show our game."
Lage said his side are ready and prepared as they go up against "one of the best managers in the world and a fantastic team", adding: "I have big confidence in our players that they have the courage to play our game, even in their stadium."