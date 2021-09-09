Potter on injuries, international stars & Brentford's good start
- Published
Brighton boss Graham Potter has been speaking to the media before Saturday's game against Brentford.
Here are the key lines from his news conference:
Dan Burn and Tariq Lamptey are both still out, but Potter is hopeful Aaron Connolly will be involved after training lightly on Thursday having recovered from a "slight glute problem";
Solly March is also available and in the squad after missing the Everton game, although Potter isn't certain whether he's ready to start, while Marc Cucurella is ready to play after training for the past two weeks;
Potter said he was "excited" for Jakub Moder after a busy period with Poland, while Robert Sanchez is "not short on confidence" after making his Spain debut;
The Albion boss praised Brentford for their good start to the season, saying that he knows Thomas Frank well and that the Bees are both strong defensively and possess a range of attacking options;
Finally, Potter said he would prefer the World Cup to remain once every four years after Thursday's news.