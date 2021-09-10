Mike Taylor, BBC Radio WM

Aston Villa’s season so far resembles a computer after one of those big updates that takes a while when you turn it off and on again.

All the important things to make everything function have been downloaded, but some of the options have changed and it’ll take a while to figure out where they all are and how best to use them together.

As a result, we haven’t seen the 2021-22 version of Villa running at full speed yet. We don’t yet know, for example, how well Danny Ings and Ollie Watkins will work together – there’s no reason to think they won’t be a great combination, but we might now start to find out.

The full picture still won’t become clear this weekend as Emi Buendia and Emi Martinez are out of commission following the Brazil-Argentina fiasco during the international break - hardly the sort of glitch in the system Dean Smith would want in advance of going to Chelsea.