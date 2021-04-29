Marcelo Bielsa has been speaking before his side's Premier League match at Brighton on Saturday. The key lines from the Leeds boss:

- He said he "appreciates" the recent words of chairman Andrea Radrizzani in L'Equipe about being in discussions over a new contract but added that he prefers to comment "after the competition has finished".

- He said his lack of English is one of his "big deficits through my passage in English football".

- He backed this weekend's social media boycott, saying: "Anything that combats discrimination and the possibility to cause harm anonymously, to cause damage to someone unjustly and to do this without consequences, the reality is it should be combated."

- He confirmed Raphinha remains out for Brighton.

