Nathan A Clark, The Extra Inch Spurs Podcast

Director of football Fabio Paratici has used his contacts at, and knowledge of, Juventus to bring in two quality players who are significantly undervalued by the market.

Great! But what does this do for our lack of cover of centre-back? How does this improve our creativity from the right flank? How will this decrease the burden of minutes of Harry Kane's ankles?

This deals-orientated approach to the market is something we became used to when Daniel Levy assumed the role - and it does have its upsides of course - but we thought it would be different now we have a real director to address the needs of the squad.

Follow transfer deadline day live here