Manchester United and France midfielder Paul Pogba, 28, and Borussia Dortmund's Norway striker Erling Braut Haaland, 21, are being targeted by Paris St-Germain, as they prepare for a season without Kylian Mbappe. (L'Equipe, via Mail)

Manchester United have missed out on England Under-21 winger Noni Madueke, 19, after he signed a new contract at PSV Eindhoven. (Mirror)

Manchester United will target a central midfielder before the transfer window closes, but may have to wait to move for England and West Ham's Declan Rice, 22. (Independent)

