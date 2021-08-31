Andrew Fowler, BBC Sport

This won’t come as a surprise to Newcastle fans, but what they want and what they are going to get are likely to be two different things on deadline day.

The addition of Joe Willock on a permanent deal was a good bit of business, but I fear it’s likely to be Newcastle’s last.

And part of the problem is that, while Willock is a welcome addition, it’s at the back that the Magpies are in dire need of an upgrade.

Goalkeeping injury issues aside, the budget has been blown on Willock.

So, now, a team that have shipped eight goals in three games will either test the loan market or rely on the same defence it desperately needs to bolster.

Could Phil Jones help out in that department?

Given the situation - and the fact Jones is not going to feature for Manchester United, especially now that Raphael Varane has arrived from Real Madrid – the 29-year-old would not be the worst choice to punt for in the closing stages of the window.