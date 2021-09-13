Brentford v Brighton: The pick of the stats
- Published
Brentford lost for the first time in 16 league games, ending what was the longest current unbeaten league run of any side in England’s top four tiers (seven wins, eight draws).
Brighton enjoyed their first win in their last 10 Premier League visits to London (six draws, three defeats), winning a top-flight capital fixture for the first time since beating Arsenal 2-1 in December 2019.
This was Brentford's first home defeat in any competition in 12 games, previously losing 2-0 to Barnsley in the league in February.