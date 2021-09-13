Frustration for Spurs and Kane

Nick Godwin, BBC Radio London

It's hard to imagine how the day could have been more difficult for Spurs.

Already without several key players, Eric Dier proceeded to hobble off in the first half before Japhet Tanganga was sent off in the second.

Spurs' 100% start, their run of clean sheets, their reputation for dogged solidity all wrecked in the space of half an hour or so.

They had worked hard in the first half to restrict Palace’s attacking players but all the accumulated difficulties that have been building recently caught up with them following the red card.

Harry Kane cut a forlorn, frustrated figure upfront, powerless to influence events. If he’s not careful he’ll be asked to play at centre-half.