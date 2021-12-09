West Ham v Dinamo Zagreb: Team news

Full-backs Aaron Cresswell, Ben Johnson and Ryan Fredericks are all unavailable for West Ham's final Europa League group game against Dinamo Zagreb on Thursday.

Craig Dawson and Issa Diop are the only fit senior centre-backs with Angelo Ogbonna and Kurt Zouma also out injured.

Hammers boss David Moyes may choose to rest the defensive pair as his side are already through as Group H winners.

Moyes hinted youngsters such as Aji Alese, Harrison Ashby and Jamal Baptiste may get their big chance against the Croatian side.

