Brentford v Watford - confirmed team news

There are three changes to the Brentford side from their 2-2 draw with Leeds.

Mathias Jensen and Yoane Wissa start. Ethan Pinnock isn't in the squad. Sergi Canos is suspended.

Brentford XI: Fernandez, Henry, Goode, Norgaard, Jensen, Wissa, Jansson, Mbeumo, Baptiste, Janelt, Roerslev.

Subs: Coz, Thompson, Forss, Ghoddos, Onyeka, Bidstrup, Sorensen, Stevens, Young-Coombes.