Brentford v Watford - confirmed team news

There are three changes to the Brentford side from their 2-2 draw with Leeds.

Mathias Jensen and Yoane Wissa start. Ethan Pinnock isn't in the squad. Sergi Canos is suspended.

Brentford XI: Fernandez, Henry, Goode, Norgaard, Jensen, Wissa, Jansson, Mbeumo, Baptiste, Janelt, Roerslev.

Subs: Coz, Thompson, Forss, Ghoddos, Onyeka, Bidstrup, Sorensen, Stevens, Young-Coombes.

Watford boss Claudio Ranieri has also made three changes from the 3-1 defeat to Manchester City.

Jeremy Ngakia, Cucho Hernández and Juraj Kucka come into the side, replacing Joao Pedro, Danny Rose and Imran Louza.

Watford XI: Bachmann, Ngakia, Ekong, King, Cleverley, Cathcart, Sissoko, Femenia, Dennis, Hernandez, Kucka.

Subs: Elliot, Rose, Louza, Pedro, Sema, Fletcher, Tufan, Kabasele, Angelini.

