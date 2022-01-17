BBC Sport

West Ham 2-3 Leeds: The pick of the stats

Image source, Getty Images
  • Leeds United have won more Premier League games against West Ham than they have against any other side in the competition’s history (15).

  • The Whites have won two of their last four away league games in London, as many as in their previous 29 such matches (won tow, drawn seven, lost 20).

  • There have been 71 goals scored in West Ham’s Premier League matches this season (41 for, 30 against), only Liverpool (73) have had more goals in their games this campaign.

  • Jack Harrison became the first Leeds United player to score a league hat-trick against West Ham since Russell Wainscoat in April 1927.