West Ham v Watford: Team news

Michail Antonio returns to the West Ham squad having missed the FA Cup game with Kidderminster due to a late arrival back from international duty.

Arthur Masuaku and Manuel Lanzini are both absent due to injury.

Watford have top scorer Emmanuel Dennis available again after his one-match suspension.

Peter Etebo is nearing a return, but Nicolas Nkoulou is out and Ismaila Sarr is not yet back after Senegal's success in the Africa Cup of Nations final.

