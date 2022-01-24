Arsenal 0-0 Burnley: The pick of the stats

Arsenal failed to win a home Premier League game against a side starting the day bottom of the Premier League table for the first time since October 2008 (4-4 vs Tottenham), having won each of their previous nine such fixtures before today.

Burnley faced 20 shots in today’s game - the most they have faced in a Premier League game without conceding since May 2021 vs Fulham (21).

The Gunners have failed to score in four consecutive matches in all competitions for the first time since December 2005.