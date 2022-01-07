Adam Pope, BBC Radio Leeds

It is 19 seasons since Leeds United went as far as the quarter-final of the FA Cup and 50 years have passed since Billy Bremner lifted the "little tin idol" at Wembley when the competition celebrated its centenary. High time to give it a right go, do you think?

Head coach Marcelo Bielsa will no doubt attack this third round tie at West Ham United with his customary zeal, despite the two sides meeting in the Premier League a week later. But who will he have available?

Is this the game which sees the full return of striker Patrick Bamford from ankle and hamstring problems which has reduced him to one goalscoring substitute appearance since the 1-1 draw at Newcastle United in September?

We know Kalvin Phillips, Liam Cooper, Jamie Shackleton and Charlie Cresswell will be missing but how close are Rodrigo (heel) and Pascal Struijk (foot) to a return and is forward Tyler Roberts set to miss out after hobbling off with an injury last time out against Burnley?

United also have a new signing in Mateo Joseph Fernandez from Espanyol. We will ask for Bielsa's thoughts on the 18-year-old striker who has now joined up with the club's academy.