Ranieri on new signings, plus Rose & Sarr
- Published
Watford manager Claudio Ranieri has been speaking to the media before Saturday's FA Cup third round tie with Leicester.
Here are the key lines:
Ranieri believes that new signings, Hassane Kamara and Samir, can have an impact on the team going forward: "They are experienced players, two left-footers, and I think their personality could improve all the team."
On the future of Danny Rose he explained that it was a "technical decision" and that the club would do what they could to support him but Ranieri "prefers other kinds of players." He added: "He is a good player, a good man, but I decide it's much better to change something."
The Italian also spoke about the decision not to play Emmanuel Dennis this weekend, saying "Emmanuel took a kick in the match against Tottenham, then I prefer to preserve him for the next matches. It's not too serious but I want to preserve."
He is concerned about winger Ismaila Sarr coming back with Covid "For Ismaila I hope Senegal, I'm sure Senegal, will preserve him. He's injured, there's Covid, and then it's important the national Senegal team preserve him because he's an important player for them and for us."