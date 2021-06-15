Juventus and Wales midfielder Aaron Ramsey looks set for a Premier League return and could be on his way back to Arsenal. The 30-year-old has also been linked with Crystal Palace, West Ham United and Everton. (Calciomercato - in Italian), external

Meanwhile, Granit Xhaka's transfer from Arsenal to Jose Mourinho's Roma is not expected to be finalised any time soon because the two clubs have reached a 'stalemate' in negotiations for the 28-year-old. (Corriere dello Sport via Express), external

