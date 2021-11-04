BBC Sport

Frank on Ajer injury, learning lessons & under-pressure Farke

Published

Manager Thomas Frank has been speaking to the media before Brentford’s Premier League home game against Norwich City on Saturday.

Here are the key points from his news conference:

  • Brentford defender Kristoffer Ajer could be out until the start of January because of a hamstring injury;

  • Frank said the 3-1 defeat by Burnley last week - the Bees' third successive loss in the league - has left Brentford with "a lot of things we need to learn";

  • On being 12th in the league after 10 games in their first season in the Premier League despite the three straight defeats: "We want to finish as high as possible. It's been a good start, especially when you look at the performances. We've had 18 good halves out of 20";

  • On Norwich boss Daniel Farke being under pressure to keep his job: "We know it's part of the game, but you need to look at the work Daniel's done - it speaks for itself."