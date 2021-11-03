Reds look to sign, seal and deliver Champions League progression

Chris Coughlin, BBC Radio Merseyside

It hasn’t always been the case for Liverpool, as Jurgen Klopp admitted in his news conference, but the Reds have the chance on Wednesday to secure their place in the last 16 of the Champions League with two group games to go.

A win over Atletico Madrid at Anfield would do just that, with a draw also potentially being enough, depending on the result between AC Milan and Porto at the San Siro.

They can even guarantee top spot after four games if they win and Porto do not.

There is, however, set to be a familiar face in the Atletico line-up, with former Reds striker Luis Suarez set to start in the absence of the suspended Antoine Griezmann, who was sent off in the La Liga side's 3-2 defeat by Liverpool two weeks ago.

The Spanish champions famously won 3-2 after extra time at Anfield in March 2020 before the first lockdown in England, but Reds fans will be hoping to win this game for the right reasons.