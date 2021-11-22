Harry Poole, BBC Sport

Captain Grant Hanley's header ensured Dean Smith made the perfect start to his Norwich City tenure, as the former Aston Villa boss began his task of guiding the Canaries to Premier League survival.

Following a first victory of the season in Daniel Farke's final match in charge, Saturday's first home win of the campaign was enough to lift Norwich from the bottom of the table for the first time since August.

Crucially, they are now just three points behind Leeds United in 17th.

Smith's new side had lost their previous 33 Premier League matches when conceding the first goal, but he will be delighted with his players' second-half response to earn successive top-flight wins for the first time since 2016.

Ralph Hasenhuttl will wonder how his Southampton side were not out of sight by half-time, however, after a dominant start which saw them register 12 shots on goal - compared with Norwich's one.

The Austrian felt aggrieved that play was not stopped for a foul on Kyle Walker-Peters in the build-up to Teemu Pukki's equaliser, but the wasteful visitors had sufficient opportunities to make amends and Theo Walcott was a whisker away from salvaging a point in stoppage time.