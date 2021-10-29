Raphinha returns for Leeds

Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa has been speaking to the media before Sunday's trip to Norwich.

Here are the key lines:

The Whites will welcome back winger Raphinha after a foot injury kept him out of the Carabao Cup defeat at Arsenal;

Junior Firpo and Jamie Shackleton are also available for selection;

Striker Patrick Bamford (ankle) and defender Luke Ayling (knee) miss out again. There is no scheduled date for them and Robin Koch (pubis) to return.

Bielsa paid tribute to the "willingness and mental fortitude" of Stuart Dallas who has carried on playing through the grief of losing his close friend and after suffering with Covid-19;

He expects Norwich to "multiple their efforts" to avoid the repeat of a heavy defeat like last week at Chelsea.

Read more from Bielsa and follow all of Friday's news conferences