Marc Overmars will leave Ajax to become Newcastle's director of football in January or February. (De Telegraaf via Voetbal Primeur - in Dutch), external

Meanwhile, the Magpies had a scout watching Bayer Leverkusen's attacking midfielder Florian Wirtz, 18, as the Germany international played against Cologne on Sunday. (Bild - in German), external

