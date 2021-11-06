Crystal Palace v Wolves: Confirmed team news

Christian Benteke returns for Crystal Palace in the only change from last weekend’s 2-0 victory at Manchester City.

Benteke replaces Jordan Ayew, who drops to the bench at Selhurst Park

Crystal Palace XI: Guaita, Ward, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell, Gallagher, Kouyate, McArthur, Zaha, Benteke, Edouard

Subs: Butland, Milivojevic, Tomkins, Olise, Ayew, Schlupp, Clyne, Kelly, Riedewald